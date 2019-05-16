Conforto exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after colliding with Robinson Cano, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Conforto hit the ground hard following the collision and was slow to get up. It's unclear why he was removed at the moment, though Buster Olney of ESPN presumes that the outfielder could be placed in concussion protocol. Prior to exiting, Conforto was 1-for-2 with a three-run homer.