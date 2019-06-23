Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Conforto has started all 26 games since coming off the injured list in late May and has a .238/.328/.465 slash line with six home runs in that span. J.D. Davis, Juan Lagares and Carlos Gomez will start in the outfield from left to right Sunday.