Mets' Michael Conforto: Resumes baseball activities
Conforto (concussion) resumed light baseball activities Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Conforto suffered a concussion after a collision with Robinson Cano last Thursday. He's eligible to return from the 7-day injured list Thursday and appears to be trending in the right direction, as he's been symptom-free for several days.
