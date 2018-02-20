Mets' Michael Conforto: Returns to hitting
Conforto (shoulder) hit off a tee Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
This marks the first time the young outfielder has been able to swing a bat since undergoing shoulder surgery in September. At this point, Conforto is still eyeing a May 1 return, but the date still appears to be fairly fluid. Things should become clearer as he progresses further in his rehab process.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Begins throwing•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Targets return in May•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Still unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Status for start of 2018 uncertain•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Recovery expected to take six months•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Set for surgery this week•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...