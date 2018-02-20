Conforto (shoulder) hit off a tee Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

This marks the first time the young outfielder has been able to swing a bat since undergoing shoulder surgery in September. At this point, Conforto is still eyeing a May 1 return, but the date still appears to be fairly fluid. Things should become clearer as he progresses further in his rehab process.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories