Conforto (wrist) is starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto sat out Tuesday's nightcap after he was hit by a pitch on his right wrist in the first game of the twin bill against Philadelphia. However, the X-rays on his wrist came back negative, and he'll start in right field and bat sixth for Wednesday's contest.
