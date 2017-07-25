Conforto is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Conforto is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak and holds an 1.114 OPS since returning from the disabled list July 9. Nonetheless, he'll get a night off Tuesday, allowing Curtis Granderson to log a start in center field for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast