Conforto went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, three runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.

Conforto extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games with another outstanding day at the plate. He'll carry an impressive .324/.425/.515 slash line into the Mets' series finale against the Nationals on Thursday, when he'll start in right field and bat cleanup.