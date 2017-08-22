Conforto was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a thumb issue, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Conforto apparently tweaked his thumb during pregame warmups, and the issue will keep him out of the contest. According to Carig, Conforto doesn't believe it's anything more than minor inflammation from overuse, so it doesn't sound like he'll be sidelined for too long. Consider him day-to-day. Matt Reynolds is now playing right field, batting sixth.