Mets' Michael Conforto: Serving as DH in Grapefruit League game Friday
Conforto (shoulder) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Friday's Grapefruit League game,Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This is a significant turnaround after reports Wednesday said that Conforto would be held out of Grapefruit League action for the rest of spring training. While he won't be tasked with any fielding duty, Conforto will get some at-bats as the DH to test his shoulder. It's still likely that Conforto misses the start of the season, but his continued progress could change things if they continue on this path.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Won't appear in Grapefruit League•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Mans center field Tuesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will play minor-league game Sunday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Optimistic about return timetable•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Minor-league game Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Expects to play in exhibition next week•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.