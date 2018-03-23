Conforto (shoulder) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter in Friday's Grapefruit League game,Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

This is a significant turnaround after reports Wednesday said that Conforto would be held out of Grapefruit League action for the rest of spring training. While he won't be tasked with any fielding duty, Conforto will get some at-bats as the DH to test his shoulder. It's still likely that Conforto misses the start of the season, but his continued progress could change things if they continue on this path.