Mets' Michael Conforto: Set to play outfield Saturday
Conforto (shoulder) is scheduled to start in the outfield for Saturday's Grapefruit League contest, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Manager Mickey Callaway went on to state that there's a good chance Conforto will be back in action before May 1. The outfielder was able to DH for the Mets on Friday after competing in a minor-league contest Thursday as he continues to ramp up activity after undergoing shoulder surgery last fall. Expect a more concise target date for his return in the near future.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Serving as DH in Grapefruit League game Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Won't appear in Grapefruit League•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Mans center field Tuesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will play minor-league game Sunday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Optimistic about return timetable•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Minor-league game Friday•
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...