Conforto (shoulder) is scheduled to start in the outfield for Saturday's Grapefruit League contest, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway went on to state that there's a good chance Conforto will be back in action before May 1. The outfielder was able to DH for the Mets on Friday after competing in a minor-league contest Thursday as he continues to ramp up activity after undergoing shoulder surgery last fall. Expect a more concise target date for his return in the near future.