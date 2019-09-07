Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

The fourth-inning blast was Conforto's first in September and his 29th of the year, establishing a new career high. The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Mets' second-half push for the playoffs, slashing .282/.359/.533 in 49 games since the All-Star break.

