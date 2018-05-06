Mets' Michael Conforto: Sits second straight
Conforto is once again out of the lineup Sunday against Colorado.
Conforto was passed up in favor of Brandon Zimmo against a right-handed pitcher Saturday, which is a bit more surprising than the fact he'll take a seat against lefty Kyle Freeland on Sunday. The outfielder's OPS stands at just .614 on the season, and that mark drops to .583 against left-handed pitching. In Conforto's stead, Juan Lagares will man center field and bat leadoff.
