Conforto is once again out of the lineup Sunday against Colorado.

Conforto was passed up in favor of Brandon Zimmo against a right-handed pitcher Saturday, which is a bit more surprising than the fact he'll take a seat against lefty Kyle Freeland on Sunday. The outfielder's OPS stands at just .614 on the season, and that mark drops to .583 against left-handed pitching. In Conforto's stead, Juan Lagares will man center field and bat leadoff.