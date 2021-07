Conforto is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The outfielder recorded two hits in his first game back from the injured list but has gone 3-for-41 with 17 strikeouts in 15 games since. Kevin Pillar will get the start in right field, with Conforto presumably getting some action in the night game Saturday.