Conforto is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Conforto will take a seat after going hitless in four plate appearances during the win in Game 1. Albert Almora will start in center field as Kevin Pillar shifts to right field for the nightcap.
