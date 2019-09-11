Mets' Michael Conforto: Sitting Wednesday
Conforto is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
He is hitting .184 with a 39 percent strikeout rate in 38 September at-bats. Brandon Nimmo will start in right field while Juan Lagares starts in center.
