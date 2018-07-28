Conforto went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday in the loss to the Pirates.

Conforto delivered a three-run home run in the first inning, although New York would cough up the lead and end up falling in the ninth inning. He appears well rested coming out of the break, as he's collected a base knock in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-27 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI over seven games.