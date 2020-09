Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

His fifth-inning blast was the only offense the Mets could muster against Jake Arrieta. Conforto has gone yard twice in the last three games to give him seven long balls on the year, and his .326/.421/.539 slash line through 39 games his him on pace for a career high in OPS.