Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk, home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.

Conforto made his first impact on the game in the third inning, when he doubled in the team's second run prior to coming around to score in the same frame. He later added his 14th homer of the season to lead off the eighth inning. Conforto is in the midst of nine-game hitting streak, though he's recorded only one hit in seven of the contests. He's now hitting .262/.384/.507 across 279 plate appearances for the season.