Conforto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Phillies.

It's his third long ball in the last seven games, giving Conforto 16 on the season. The 26-year-old has also hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, giving Conforto a robust .293/.359/.552 slash line over that stretch.