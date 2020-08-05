Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Nationals.
Conforto took Patrick Corbin deep in the fourth inning to record his second home run of the season. He's swung the bat well of late, as he has two multi-hit games in his last four starts. For the campaign, Conforto has reached base 20 times in 51 plate appearances, while driving in six and scoring six runs.
