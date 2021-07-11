Conforto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.
The outfielder staked the Mets to a 5-0 lead with his first-inning blast. Conforto's multi-hit effort was his first since June 23, and he's just 7-for-50 (.140) since he returned from a hamstring injury on that day. Overall, the 28-year-old has a poor .202/.345/.301 slash line with three homers, 19 RBI and 16runs scored through 200 plate appearances. He's still seen the bulk of the playing time in right field over Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney lately.