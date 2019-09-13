Mets' Michael Conforto: Smashes 30th homer
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, walk and three runs in an 11-1 victory against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The homer was meaningless in the game, as Conforto's shot turned a 10-1 game into an 11-1 affair, but the long ball certainly wasn't meaningless to Conforto, as it was his 30th of the season. His last homer on Sept. 6 set a new career high, so he already accomplished that and now has his first 30-homer year. Conforto is batting .260 with 57 extra-base hits, 82 RBI, 82 runs and seven steals in 500 at-bats this season.
