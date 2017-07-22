Mets' Michael Conforto: Smashes two homers in Friday victory
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI Friday against the Athletics.
Conforto crushed his 17th and 18th bombs of the campaign to help lead the Mets to a home win. He's been an absolute fantasy superstar this year, as he's rewarded fantasy managers with a .289/.406/.570 slash line.
