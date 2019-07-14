Conforto went 1-for-4 with two-run home run and a walk during a 4-2 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has 17 homers this season, but this was his first one since June 24. Going 12 games without a long ball before Saturday was his second-longest homer drought of this season. Conforto is batting .241 with 34 extra-base hits, 46 RBI, 48 runs and five steals in 294 at-bats this season.