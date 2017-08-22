Mets' Michael Conforto: Squares up 27th bomb
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Arizona.
The homer pulled the Mets to within a run in the bottom of the 10th inning, but Fernando Rodney was able to rebound and lock down the save. Conforto continues to impress and now has 13 homers through 37 second-half games. He's up to a .278/.385/.559 slash line for the campaign and has established himself as a set-and-forget fantasy option in the majority of settings.
