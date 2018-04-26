Conforto is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Conforto will receive a standard day off after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Wednesday's outing. In his place, Brandon Nimmo will start in center field and bat atop the Mets' order for the series finale.

