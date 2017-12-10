Mets' Michael Conforto: Still unlikely for Opening Day
Conforto (shoulder) likely won't be ready to play by Opening Day of the 2018 season in the estimation of general manager Sandy Alderson, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto is still a few months away from resuming baseball activities following his early-September surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder. A clearer picture of his timeline will come into focus once he's able to resume baseball activities, but Conforto may open the season on the disabled list.
