General manager Sandy Alderson reported Sunday that Conforto (shoulder) likely won't be ready to play by Opening Day of the 2018 season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto is still a few months away from resuming baseball activities following his early-September surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder. A clearer picture of his timeline for return will come into focus once he's able to begin partaking in baseball activities again, but for the time being it looks like Conforto may open the season on the disabled list.