Conforto went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Braves.

Conforto's double came in the second inning, and he got the Mets on the board by scoring on an Amed Rosario triple. The 27-year-old Conforto batted seventh versus Braves southpaw Max Fried on Saturday, but expect the right fielder to be higher in the order against right-handed pitchers.