Conforto is hitting just .221 with 12 homers and 34 RBI through 87 games this season for the Mets.

Conforto's numbers at the plate have considerably decreased from a year ago, as he managed to piece together a .279/.384/.55 slash line with 27 home runs and 68 RBI over 109 games in 2017. Unless he starts to turn it around quickly, it seems unlikely that he'll match any of his previous totals from last season. Despite his struggles, Conforto should continue to see consistent playing time, especially with Jay Bruce (hip) and Yoenis Cespedes (heel) both dealing with injuries.