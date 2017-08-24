Mets' Michael Conforto: Suffers left shoulder dislocation
Conforto exited Thursday's game with a dislocated left shoulder, MLB.com's Joe Trezza reports.
Following a seemingly standard swing-and-miss at the plate, Conforto fell to the ground and was removed from Thursday's matinee while clutching his left shoulder. The team has initially ruled the freak injury as a dislocated left shoulder, but he will likely undergo further tests within the next couple hours. A timetable has not yet been established by the club, but this is the type of injury that could jeopardize Conforto's availability for the rest of the season.
