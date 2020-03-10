Play

Conforto tweaked his side while catching a fly ball during a recent spring training game and is headed back to New York to be evaluated by Dr. Altcheck, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto underwent an MRI and is now on his way back to New York for further testing. The Mets should have a better idea of his availability moving forward following Dr. Altcheck's evaluation.

