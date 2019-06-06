Conforto went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

His solo shot in the fourth inning gave Conforto his second homer in 10 games since being activated from the IL, and his 11th overall this season. The outfielder's .251/.381/.497 slash line through 52 games is still below his 2017 breakout performance, but he's at least ahead of last year's pace.