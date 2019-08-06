Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in the second game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.

The 26-year-old now has five long balls in his last 10 games, slashing .306/.457/.778 over that stretch. Conforto's surge gives him 23 homers on the year, and he's closing in on the career-high 28 he slugged in 2018.