Mets' Michael Conforto: Swats fourth spring homer
Conforto went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
He's catching fire as spring training draws to a close, and Conforto is now slashing .265/.321/.531 through 53 plate appearances with four homers. The 26-year-old is still trying to put everything together, but if he can stay healthy in 2019, Conforto could easily top last season's career-high 28 HR and 82 RBI.
