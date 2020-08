Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

He took Miami closer Brandon Kintzler deep in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Conforto hadn't gone yard since Aug. 8 -- also, perhaps not coincidentally, against the Marlins -- and on the season he now sports a strong .312/.434/.495 slash line with four homers, two steals, 13 RBI and 17 runs through 26 games.