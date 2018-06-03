Conforto accounted for the Mets' only run in Saturday's 7-1 extra-innings loss to the Cubs, going 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo homer.

His sixth-inning shot off Mike Montgomery kept his team in the game, but they would eventually fall as the bullpen collapsed in the 14th. Conforto now has seven homers on the season, five of which have come in his last 20 games, and his .292/.393/.514 slash line over that stretch is likely a better indication of his production over the next four months than his overall .236/.358/.398 line.