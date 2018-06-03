Mets' Michael Conforto: Swats seventh homer Saturday
Conforto accounted for the Mets' only run in Saturday's 7-1 extra-innings loss to the Cubs, going 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo homer.
His sixth-inning shot off Mike Montgomery kept his team in the game, but they would eventually fall as the bullpen collapsed in the 14th. Conforto now has seven homers on the season, five of which have come in his last 20 games, and his .292/.393/.514 slash line over that stretch is likely a better indication of his production over the next four months than his overall .236/.358/.398 line.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo home run Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops fifth homer Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Contines to heat up•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Four-hit, two RBI game Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...