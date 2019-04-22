Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The seventh-inning blast off Andrew Miller gave Conforto six homers on the year, including three in the last five games. The surge has pushed his slash line to .300/.417/.613, and the 26-year-old seems like he only needs to stay healthy to put together a career-best campaign.

