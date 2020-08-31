Conforto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Conforto went 3-for-9 with a double and three RBI while starting in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader loss to the Yankees. The Mets are facing a quick turnaround with Monday's contest beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET, so manager Luis Rojas likely viewed it as a good time to give Conforto his first day off of the season. Brandon Nimmo will shift over to right field to spell Conforto while Jake Marisnick enters the starting nine as the Mets' center fielder.