Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

Daniel Castano, making his big-league debut, left an 82-mph changeup over the plate in the second inning and Conforto did not miss. All three of Conforto's home runs this season have come against left-handed pitching. He hit six homers against left-handed pitching all of last year.