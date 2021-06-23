Conforto (hamstring) was not activated for Tuesday's game against Atlanta out of an abundance of caution due to a COVID-19 situation at Triple-A Syracuse, but he tested negative for the virus and is expected to be reinstated Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Syracuse had Tuesday's game postponed due to the health and safety protocols, and Conforto's activation was held back a day since he just completed a rehab assignment there over the weekend. The 28-year-old is apparently in the clear and is poised to return to action for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta after missing the past five weeks with a strained right hamstring.