Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.
The 27-year-old continues to rake to begin the season. Conforto is slashing .325/.426/.450 through 11 games with a homer, two steals, four RBI and five runs.
