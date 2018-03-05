Conforto (shoulder) will advance to facing overhand throws in the cage Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

This is a big step for Conforto, who had been splitting time between hitting front toss and swinging off a tee. He is one of the tougher players to value in drafts this spring, as he can be a four-category force when he's healthy, but it's unclear when he will be able to get into games and it's also unclear how much the shoulder injury will sap his offensive impact early on. Look for him to open the year on the 10-day DL, potentially making his debut in late April or early May.