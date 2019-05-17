Conforto (concussion) will be shut down from baseball activities for the next few days and is slated to be re-evaluated Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Conforto was placed on the 7-day injured list earlier in the day due to a concussion, and after meeting with the team neurologist, the Mets have decided to shut him down for the new couple of days. The team could have a better idea on a timetable for his return following Monday's evaluation.