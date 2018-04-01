Mets' Michael Conforto: To join team in New York
Conforto (shoulder) will meet with the team in New York on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Conforto is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Conforto will be evaluated during this trip, at which point the team will decide if he needs a rehab stint, or will be activated when first eligible.
More News
