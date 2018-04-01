Conforto (shoulder) will meet with the team in New York on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Conforto is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Conforto will be evaluated during this trip, at which point the team will decide if he needs a rehab stint, or will be activated when first eligible.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories