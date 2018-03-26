The Mets don't have a firm target date for when Conforto (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list, but the outfield believes he'll only need 60 at-bats in rehab games before being ready to contribute for the big club, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports. "[Conforto] needs to get out there and play seven, eight nine innings multiple times before we [activate him]," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday. "He's so important to us he needs to be ready to play nine innings when is with us and play every day."

The organization initially viewed May 1 as the likely date for Conforto to make his season debut with the big club, but a return at some point during April now appears realistic in light of the 25-year-old's substantial progress in his recovery from September shoulder surgery. Conforto appeared in consecutive Grapefruit League games Friday and Saturday and will man center field in an intrasquad scrimmage Monday, an indication that he has experienced no unexpected soreness in his left shoulder. There isn't a definitive timeline for when Conforto will reach the 60-at-bat benchmark or play full nine-inning games at extended spring training, but fantasy owners in nearly all formats should continue stashing him since a lengthy absence to begin the season doesn't appear to be in store.