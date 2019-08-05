Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run Sunday in the Mets' 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Conforto got the scoring started in the top of the first inning, slugging a one-out offering from Joe Musgrove over the center-field fence for his 22nd home run of the season. So long as his health prevails, Conforto should comfortably surpass the career-high 28 long balls he slugged in 2019. After starting in center field Sunday, Conforto will shift over to right Monday in the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Marlins.