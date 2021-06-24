Conforto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Seeing his first game action since May 16, Conforto hit third for the Mets and appeared fully recovered from the hamstring injury that had sidelined him. The next step for the 28-year-old will be finding his power stroke -- through 35 games on the year, Conforto has only two homers and what would be a career-low .350 SLG.