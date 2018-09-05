Mets' Michael Conforto: Two-run blast in loss
Conforto went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Conforto took Los Angeles starter Rich Hill deep in the third inning to give the Mets a 4-0 lead, though they'd eventually give that all back and then some in the 11-4 defeat. The 25-year-old is slashing a disappointing .229/.340/.408, but he's now up to 21 home runs and 57 RBI.
