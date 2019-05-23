The Mets have given no indication Conforto (concussion) will be activated from the 7-day injured list Friday when first eligible, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

One of three starting outfielders currently on the IL, Conforto looks the closest to returning to action even though a exact date for his activation hasn't been determined. Conforto at least took another meaningful step forward in his recovery Thursday, as he increased the intensity of his running program, hit off a tee, and tracked breaking balls in the batting cage. Even if Conforto doesn't get the green light to play in Friday's series opener with the Tigers, he should be back in the lineup soon after.